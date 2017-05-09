Reidsville police prepare for Community Improvement Task Force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Reidsville police are preparing for a summer initiative that focuses on reducing traffic violations and violent crimes.

Beginning June 1, Reidsville police will relaunch its Community Improvement Task Force.

The eight officers on the task force will help with proactive and reactive patrolling.

Based on the most recent crime data, police say the initial efforts will focus on northwest Reidsville but the effort overall is city-wide.

Warrant round-ups will be a part of the task force strategy.

“Where we actually will work in conjunction with other agencies to try to get some of the people we have warrants on already that are still out here committing these crimes, trying to get them put back in jail,” said Lt. Chuck Evitt, community policing supervisor.

Trying to reduce violent crimes includes homicide, robbery and rape cases. However, the task force will also handle traffic enforcement such as license checkpoints and seat belt checks.

Another goal includes administering community related events.

Anita Wallace is the owner of Mish Mosh located downtown and says the increased visibility is welcomed.

“I think that’s wonderful because I have a lot of people that enjoy coming downtown, but since we’ve lost some businesses, they’re kind of afraid because there’s not enough people here, not enough shops,” Wallace said.

“Rather be proactive rather than just acting upon situations. That’s certainly a positive for the city,” said Ephraim Gorham, co-owner of The House of Wax in downtown Reidsville.

The Community Improvement Task Force was previously active between February and June 1, 2016.

This is the first time it will be active during summer months -- running from June 1 until Aug. 31.