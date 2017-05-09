× Publix recalls artichoke and spinach dip, could contain glass fragments

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets is recalling its Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip because the product could contain small glass fragments, the supermarket announced Monday.

The dip was sold at stores in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee. It can be found in the refrigerated cases in the deli.

It has a UPC of 000-41415-15961 and a use-by-date of May 16 printed on the lid of its container.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Media and Community Relations Director Maria Brous. “We were made aware of potentially impacted product through customer complaints.”

If you purchased the dip, you can return it for a full refund.

For more information, contact the company at 1-800-242-1227 or visiting the Publix website.