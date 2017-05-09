× Person shot, car set ablaze in High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person was shot and a car set ablaze during a shooting in High Point early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 12:43 a.m. at Windley Street just off Leonard Avenue. Two cars were involved and one shot at the other — striking a person and hitting something in the car, causing it to catch on fire.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.