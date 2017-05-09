× Parents charged with murder of 6-month-old NC girl

SHELBY, N.C. — The parents of a 6-month-old North Carolina girl who was severely abused and later died in the hospital has been charged with murder.

Steven Glenn Dean and Morgan Lyndsay Conn, both 34, had already been facing child abuse charges in connection with the incident, WBTV reports. Now, they’re also charged with murder.

Cleveland County deputies were called March 24 to Carolinas Medical Center to investigate what doctors believed to be a case of child abuse, according to investigators.

A search warrant was obtained for the suspects’ home in Shelby and the suspects were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

The child, identified as Khloe Alice Dean, had been in critical condition at Levine Children’s Hospital, but she died on April 28.

“What the detectives have been telling me is that somebody had picked the baby up by her arms, and shook her violently so bad, that it was like they threw her off a two-story building,” Dean’s brother Donnie Osborne told the station.

The couple had nine children ranging in age from infant to late teens. Other children in the home have been placed in the custody of the Department of Social Services.