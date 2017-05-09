Mother, son killed in explosion, fire at Myrtle Beach campground identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. -- The two people killed in an explosion and fire at a Myrtle Beach campground early Tuesday morning have been identified, WMBF reports.

The explosion and fire were reported around midnight at the Apache Campground on Kings Road, just a few blocks from the pier.

The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 62-year-old Shelby McGuire and her son, 37-year-old Cory McGuire. Another person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

“What we have here is two units inside the campground here that have been totally destroyed,” Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner told the station. “Two units have been heavily damaged by fire. We do have two fatalities and we have one person that’s been transported to the hospital.”

In total, four trailers were involved in the fire and two of them were destroyed.

Firefighters from Horry County, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach had the blaze under control within the hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Below is raw footage of the fire: