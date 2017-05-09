× Man accused of shooting at Burlington police officer captured in Atlanta

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man accused of shooting at a Burlington police officer who pulled him over has been captured, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Andrey Norrell McLaughlin, 25, of Yanceyville, was arrested in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Burlington officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Kia Sephia at North Ireland and Sellars streets for an expired tag shortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 29.

Police said the driver got out and ran off during the stop. An officer began to chase him and during the chase, the suspect allegedly shot at the officer multiple times.

Police said the officer did not return fire and was not injured.

Burlington police said McLaughlin was captured with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Task Force and the United States Secret Service.

McLaughlin will be extradited back to North Carolina to face charges.