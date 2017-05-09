JDRF, family worried about new health care bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- JDRF, an organization funding type 1 diabetes research, says the bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will hurt families if it becomes law. It is urging its supporters to reach out to their senators to ask them to vote against the bill.

Steve Sharkey says his son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes eight years ago.

“It's a daily struggle, not knowing which end is up or down as far as blood sugar goes,” Sharkey said.

Sharkey worries about how his son will pay for managing the disease on his own someday. Right now, the family pays thousands of dollars a year on a high deductible insurance plan.

“If the pre-existing clause is an issue at that time it is going to be very very expensive for him, that's not something we want him to have to deal with,” Sharkey said.

Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh is the executive director of the JDRF Triad chapter. She says if the bill becomes law, it will hurt families.

“States will actually be allowed to provide waivers to insurance companies so they can in fact raise the rates on people with pre-existing conditions and complicated conditions, like type 1 diabetes,” Schaffner-Mosh said.

Representative Virginia Foxx from North Carolina's Fifth District says the focus on pre-existing conditions is a scare tactic.

“You can talk about pre-existing conditions as much as you want to, but what if you can't get coverage period?” Foxx said. “That hurts everybody and that's what is happening with Obamacare.”

In March, the Congressional Budget Office found that 24 million more people would be uninsured by 2026 under the bill proposed then, that bill never made it to the floor.

An additional $8 billion was added to the newest version of the bill to help states assist those with pre-existing conditions. The house passed that version of the bill on Thursday.

Schaffner-Mosh says that without another study done by the budget office, legislators should not move forward with the bill.

“There is no reason to rush, let's get this bill right” Schaffner-Mosh said.