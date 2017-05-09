Greensboro orders property owners to clean up future Village at Friendly site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro has ordered the owners of a future shopping center to clean up their property.

The city posted a sign on the lot at 807 Hobbs Road last week. Halpern Enterprises, an Atlanta-based company, owns the lots. It's the future site of the Village at Friendly retail center.

The notice says the company must mow the grass, pick up trash and remove brush piles by Monday. It also calls the lot a breeding ground for rats and bugs.

The property has sat empty for several years, even after the lot was rezoned for commercial development in 2015.

The company has until May 15 to fix up the property or the city can step in and charge them for the work.