Greensboro man kidnapped, stabbed more than a dozen times

MAIDEN, N.C. — A Greensboro man was found Tuesday morning in Maiden, North Carolina, with more than a dozen stabs wounds, WSOC reports.

A police officer spotted William Dickey, 62, outside his SUV, suffering from stab wounds and his throat slashed.

The victim lives in Greensboro but works in Bessemer City and had pulled over on Monday to rest, investigators say. He later woke up to two men next to his SUV with a gun.

The man was kidnapped at gunpoint and ended up at a cul-de-sac.

The man was airlifted to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

His name has not been released and no arrests have been made.