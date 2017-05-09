× Four pounds of marijuana delivered to Winston-Salem home as police execute search warrant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police got a surprise delivery as they were searching a home Monday morning.

The officers were at the home in the 3400 block of Old Greensboro Road executing a search warrant after developing information that marijuana plants were on the back porch, according to a news release.

As officers were searching the home, a parcel delivery service delivered a package to the home containing four pounds of “very high grade marijuana” with a street value of more than $20,000, the release said.

The package originated from Portland, Oregon, and officers obtained legal authority to open it.

Winston-Salem officers also located eight marijuana plants on the back porch of the home and about a half-pound of marijuana inside.

Narel Remondadeon Rutherford, 50, of Winston-Salem, was charged with with manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of violating the Controlled Substance Act.

Anyone with more information on the crime is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.