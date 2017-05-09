× Dale Earnhardt Jr. will go from racing to TV home renovation show

It appears Dale Earnhardt Jr. has his post-retirement plans already lined up.

In a tweet Tuesday, Earnhardt announced that he and his wife, Amy, will team up for a DIY Network show that will begin airing next year. Earnhardt said they will renovate a historic home in Key West, Florida.

Exciting news! @AmyEarnhardt and I are working on a @DIYNetwork TV series where we'll renovate a historic home in Key West! Airing in 2018. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 9, 2017

Earnhardt announced in April that he would retire at the conclusion of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

At a press conference on April 25 officially announcing his retirement, Earnhardt said he wanted to go out on his own terms. He missed several races during the 2016 series because of concussion-like symptoms.

Earnhardt has raced for 18 seasons and driven in more than 600 races with members of his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team. He is a fan favorite and two-time Daytona 500 champion.