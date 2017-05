Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Barnes Custom Upholstery has a long history in High Point -- where they are one of the few full custom houses still operating.

While most manufacturers are trying to make the same thing over and over, Barnes does one or two.

They do contract work for smaller brands -- but mostly create the styles that designers provide for clients who want something unique.

Learn more about Barnes Custom Upholstery on their website or on Facebook.