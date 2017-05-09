× Carolina Panthers’ Michael Oher turns himself in after alleged Uber driver assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher has turned himself into Nashville, Tennessee police after he allegedly assaulted an Uber driver, WSOC reports.

It’s not known when Oher turned himself in, but he had been ordered to appear for booking on May 8 on the misdemeanor assault citator and didn’t show up.

The high-profile football player, whose life was the subject of the popular Sandra Bullock movie, “The Blind Side,” was cited for the alleged assault.

The Uber driver claims that on April 14 the two got into an argument during a ride to downtown Nashville. The driver said he put his hand on Oher’s face and then Oher knocked him to the ground.

Oher has been with the Panthers since 2015. He has been placed on concussion protocol since the end of September 2016. He missed the last 13 games of the 2016 season.