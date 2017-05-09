‘Angry’ bear tries to get into home of woman baking brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Conn. -- An "angry" bear attempted to get into a Connecticut woman's home while she was baking brownies over the weekend, WFSB reports.

"My neighbor across the street just came over in a panic. She's a little old lady, screaming that a bear got on the back porch and is slamming on her glass door," one caller told 911 dispatchers.

The incident happened while the elderly homeowner was baking brownies. The bear pressed up against the glass door, apparently trying to enter the home.

Neighbor Bob Belfiore rushed to help the homeowner make the bear go away. He says the animal made its way onto the deck, stood up and looked through the sliding door.

"Though it looks cute on the railing, this bear was angry about not being able to get at the food," resident Bob Belfiore said.

The bear was able to open the screen door, but couldn't figure out how to open the glass sliding door.

"He actually left the kitchen area and went to a second set of doors off the deck," Belfiore told the station. "And I tried those and then went to a third set of doors into the living room and attempted to get into those."

Eventually, the bear left the area and no one was injured.