2 dead after explosion, fire at Myrtle Beach campground

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two people were killed and one seriously injured in an explosion at a Myrtle Beach campground overnight Monday, WSOC reports.

A photo from a Myrtle Beach visitor shows a giant fireball coming from a trailer.

The explosion and fire were reported around midnight at the Apache Campground on Kings Road, just a few blocks from the pier.

“What we have here is two united inside the campground here that have been totally destroyed,” Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner told WMBF. “Two united have been heavily damaged by fire. We do have two fatalities and we have one person that’s been transported to the hospital.”

In total, four trailers were involved in the fire and two of them were destroyed.

It is not known how the fire started.