2 charged with trafficking cocaine, heroin in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested on trafficking charges after heroin and cocaine were seized from their vehicle during a traffic stop in Alamance County, according to a press release.

On Monday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop on NC Highway 62 north near the Alamance and Caswell counties line. During the stop, deputies seized 39.7 grams of heroin and 99.1 grams of cocaine from a 2014 Toyota Camry and arrested 41-year-old Marcus Crerarod Cohen, of South Carolina, and 44-year-old Sammy Terrell Best, of Virginia.

Both were charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and driving while license revoked.

Cohen and Best were taken to the Alamance County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.