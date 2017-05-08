Woman tries to cross border with heroin strapped to buttocks

NOGALES, Ariz. — U.S. border patrol agents in Arizona arrested a woman allegedly trying to smuggle 3 pounds of heroin strapped to her buttocks.

The 47-year-old woman attempted to cross the border from Mexico to Nogales, Arizona on Tuesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The heroin was taped under her jeans, officials say. The heroin had a street value of $45,000.

She was one of several arrests at the Nogales border crossing on Tuesday:

22 pounds of meth were found hidden in an Arizona woman’s SUV.

A Mexican man was carrying 31 pounds of meth and 2.5 pounds of cocaine in the floor area of his car.

A 26-year-old Arizona woman was referred for an additional inspection and a canine discovered 10 pounds of heroin.

In total, border officials seized 68 pounds of meth, cocaine, and heroin totaling more than $410,000.

