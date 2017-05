Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Instead of hitting the books, sixth-graders in Guilford County left campus to catch the Greensboro Grasshoppers hit the baseball.

The day is a reward for the hard work of the school year, and a chance to let off a little steam before the end of grade testing.

In the end, the Grasshoppers may have lost, but for the students and teachers, the day was definitely a win.

