Single punch kills father of 5 celebrating his brother’s wedding

LAS VEGAS — A father of five visiting Las Vegas for his brother’s bachelor party was killed after he was sucker punched while standing in line to get inside a bar, KABC reports.

On April 30, 45-year-old Louis Campos and his three brothers were standing in line when they were approached by two men.

“One of them said, ‘What are you looking at?’ or ‘Do you have a problem?’ I can’t remember what his exact wording was, and then he struck my brother,” Drake Garibay told the station.

The punch knocked Campos to the ground and caused his head to hit the pavement — causing brain bleeding. He was taken to the hospital and died on May 4.

On Sunday, 27-year-old James Michael Garcia was arrested on murder charges in connection with the incident, according to KVVU-TV.

Campos was set to be the best man in his brother Adam’s wedding.