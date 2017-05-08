× Randolph County carpet installer wins $1 million lottery prize

Alvaro Aguilar, a carpet installer from Ramseur, is celebrating his good fortune after he won $1 million playing the Platinum 7’s scratch-off game, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Aguilar said he plans to use the money to help his mother and family.

“They’re my first priority,” said Aguilar, who was awarded the prize Friday. “I want to make sure they’re taken care of.”

Aguilar’s good fortune came when he gave his stepfather money to get a lottery ticket. The stepfather stopped at the One Stop Shop on Corbin Street in Jacksonville and got the $10 ticket.

“I was so happy when I found out I won,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and after federal and state tax withholdings received $417,009.

Platinum 7’s launched in October 2015. Because Aguilar won the last top prize, the lottery is taking steps to end the game.