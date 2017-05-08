Program teaching young people to become safe babysitters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you hire a babysitter, are you confident that person would know what to do should something go wrong?

There’s a program in the Piedmont training adolescents on how to become safe sitters.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Safe Sitter program focuses on teaching 11 to 13-year-olds how to properly respond in emergency situations.

“When a babysitter accepts that job, you accept the responsibility for that child’s life and that’s pretty heavy,” Safe Sitter instructor Sue Epley said.

The course covers basic first aid, how to properly administer CPR, as well as the proper responses in non-medical situations that pose a safety risk.

“What to do if they get locked out of the house. What to do if they hear someone breaking-in, what to do if there’s a tornado,” Epley explained.

Jordan Mayton, 14, took the course last summer and says the content she learned was helpful.

“I feel more comfortable,” she said.

“We want to keep the children safe, but we also want our sitters to be safe. It’s about both,” Epley said.

There are two Safe Sitter courses being offered in June.

Safe Sitter Basic will be taught June 14 at Wake Forest Baptist Health-Lexington Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and June 15 at Wake Forest Baptist Health-Davie Medical Center in Bermuda Run from 9 a.m. to 4p.m.

Pre-registration is required – call 336-713-BEST (2378).