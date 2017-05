× Person shot near Glenwood United Methodist Church in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot near Glenwood United Methodist Church Monday night, according to Greensboro police Watch Operations.

The shooting happened at 7:41 p.m. near the intersection of Grove Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired, police said.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.