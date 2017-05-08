Nicki Minaj offers to pay college tuition for fans on Twitter

Nicki Minaj committed on Twitter early Sunday morning to pay thousands of dollars in fans’ college tuition — and all it took was someone stepping forward to ask.

After a fan asked Minaj if she would pay his college tuition, she agreed to pay it as long as he shows perfect marks.

She wrote, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest? Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Within minutes, fans sent her tweets with proof of their grades.

Here is a look at several tweets:

Minaj ended the night by saying she may offer the same deal sometime in the future: