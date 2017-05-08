Nicki Minaj offers to pay college tuition for fans on Twitter

Nicki Minaj committed on Twitter early Sunday morning to pay thousands of dollars in fans’ college tuition — and all it took was someone stepping forward to ask.
After a fan asked Minaj if she would pay his college tuition, she agreed to pay it as long as he shows perfect marks.
She wrote, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest? Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”
Within minutes, fans sent her tweets with proof of their grades.
Here is a look at several tweets:
Minaj ended the night by saying she may offer the same deal sometime in the future: