Netflix renews controversial ’13 Reasons Why’ for 2nd season

Netflix’s controversial and highly successful “13 Reasons Why” has been renewed for a second season, USA Today reports.

The series follows the fictional story of a teen named Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who leaves behind 13 recordings on cassette tapes after committing suicide. The tapes address 13 reasons as to why she took her life.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

The streaming service posted about season two on Twitter Sunday morning.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

“13 Reasons Why” is based on best-selling author Jay Asher’s 2007 young adult book of the same title. Actress and pop star Selena Gomez co-produced the 13-episode Netflix adaptation.

No additional details regarding its premiere have been released.