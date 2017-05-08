NC mother who missed her own prom attends with her son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shontelle Howard-Moss didn’t get to experience her high school prom as she was a mother expecting at the time of her prom night.

On Saturday, she lived out her prom moment with her son Howard Rayquan, WSOC reports.

The East Mecklenburg High School student said his mother wanted to make sure her sons didn’t miss out on their own prom experiences.

So, even though his mother insisted he take a date, Rayquan only wanted to take her. He wanted his mother to enjoy the special moments of getting dressed up, taking pictures and dancing.

“It’s always been on my heart,” Rayquan told the station. “I wanted to make it special. She didn’t get to go to her prom, so I made it a priority to take her to my prom.”

Howard-Moss never thought she’d get this special opportunity, but she found the perfect date.

“Words cannot even explain this moment,” Howard-Moss said. “It’s been 18-20 years and I never thought I’d get this moment but he wanted me to have a high school prom.”