Man killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 58-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Burlington over the weekend.
The crash happened on Stoney Creek Church Road when the driver came out of a curve, crossed over the center line, left the roadway and collided with a tree.
Troopers are unsure of the exact time of the crash but know it happened either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
At 8:55 a.m. Sunday, troopers found Michael Glenn Dodson dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
36.095692 -79.437799