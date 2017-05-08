× Man killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 58-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Burlington over the weekend.

The crash happened on Stoney Creek Church Road when the driver came out of a curve, crossed over the center line, left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Troopers are unsure of the exact time of the crash but know it happened either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

At 8:55 a.m. Sunday, troopers found Michael Glenn Dodson dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.