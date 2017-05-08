× Man accused of trafficking cocaine, assaulting woman in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing multiple drug and assault charges after police searched a home Sunday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Gregory Tremayne Watlington, 38, is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, manufacturing marijuana, manufacturing cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, court order violation and second-degree kidnapping.

Burlington police came to a home in the 600 block of North Church Street Sunday at 12:44 p.m. in reference to illegal drugs possibly being stashed at the home, the release said.

Before arriving at the home, officers also learned of a possible domestic violence incident happening at the same address.

When officers arrived, Watlington refused to let them inside. Officers saw what they believed to be marijuana and drug paraphernalia in plain view in the living room and detained Watlington for the application of a search warrant, the release said.

While preparing the search warrant application, officers learned that a domestic violence incident did occur at the home prior to officers arriving, the release said. The victim had obvious injuries from the assault but did not require immediate medical attention.

While searching the home, officers found approximately 42 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 141 grams of suspected marijuana, multiple items of drug paraphernalia consistent with illegal drug sales and cash, the release said.

Watlington was not allowed bond based on the domestic violence charges and received a $150,000 secured bond for the drug charges.