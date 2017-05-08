Local animal shelters overcrowded with kittens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Kitten season is here and local animal shelters are at their max with people dropping off unwanted litters and pregnant cats. Some litters are found but most are dropped off from owners who don't spay or neuter their pets.

"It seems our foster homes are getting smaller and smaller," said Rescue Coordinator Candi Lewis, with the Davidson County Animal Shelter. "We diffidently need more people to stand up and say, 'Hey, what can we do to help?'"

The biggest need is foster homes for unweaned kittens. Lewis says right now they have eight litters of kittens and every day more litters are being dropped off -- some with their mother but many without. Those without their mother need to be bottle feed until they gain at least three pounds or are 12 weeks old so they can be spayed or neutered before adoption.

"Problem we are running into is people are surrendering these kittens when they are not even a pound yet and we cant get them spayed or neutered at that age so without foster homes there would be a potential these kittens could be euthanized," said Lewis.

Luckily, they have not had to euthanize any kittens yet, but space is running out.

"We will offer training for foster parents if you want to learn how to bottle feed and of course they come back here to get spayed or neutered and then adopted," Lewis said. "We supply you with everything -- cat food, cat litter."

If you can't foster, the shelter is in need of supplies, especially items like Kitten Fancy Feast which has milk nutrition for those unweaned kittens.

If you are interested in fostering, donations or adopting visit the Davidson County Animal Shelter's website or your local animal shelter.

Remember, you can help prevent unwanted litters by having your pet spayed or neutered.