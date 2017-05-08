× Greensboro hotel robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a hotel in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, according to a press release.

Officers went to Homewood Suites located at 201 Centreport Drive around 8:52 p.m. in reference to a robbery from business. Upon arrival, police learned an armed suspect entered the hotel and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction of travel.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.