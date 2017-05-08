× Grand jury indicts UNC Charlotte QB Kevin Olsen on rape charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A grand jury indicted UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen Monday on rape charges, WSOC reports.

Olsen, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, was charged in February for the suspected attack on a female in an off-campus apartment. The grand jury handed up indictments on three counts of second-degree forcible rape, two counts of assault on a female and one count of second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Prosecutors said Olsen texted a woman and threatened to kill her. They said he raped her, punched her in the face and also threatened to kill himself, wrapping a phone charger around his neck.

The accuser called the police and was treated for injuries at a hospital. The report said she had bruises and scratches.