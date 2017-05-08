Eden making progress on storm cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. -- Eden Mayor Wayne Tuggle said representatives from the state Department of Emergency Management met with city leaders for storm assessment.

"They explained the process of application and qualifications needed for financial assistance," Tuggle said.

The total tornado damage cost estimate has not yet been determined, however, 25 residential homes and four businesses have been reported to have severe damage.

The Eden YMCA is open despite slight roof and shingle damage. The athletic field and courts however will need to be rebuilt. Director Pete Baker met with insurance agents and contractors Monday.

"It happened at the ideal time. There was nobody here. Over a weekend we might have had a softball tournament here, we might have had 30 something teams coming in and out of here and of course one of the safest places we thought was our storage shed and it's completely gone," Baker said.

At the peak of them storm, 1,300 people were without power. All customers' power was restored by Saturday afternoon according to Duke Energy representatives.

Eden Public Works crew members are working 12-hours shifts to complete debris removal in residential neighborhoods and along the greenway.

The Rockingham County landfill waived the fee this week to residents because of the the damage and extensive cleanup yet to be done.