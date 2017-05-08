Davidson County Sheriff’s Office creates home security camera database

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Security cameras are now a mainstay in law enforcement investigations.

"One thing I like to say is you can't lie about being caught on camera so if you're on camera it's paramount for an investigation," said Det. Michael Hurd, with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Hurd investigates a lot of property crimes in his section of the county. Typically it's a home or car break-in.

"I would ride the area where that crime happened and look around on houses and try to find cameras," Hurd said.

Hurd says he felt like he could be using his time better, so he came up with the idea to create a database of home security cameras in the county.

"He came up with the idea to tap into this somewhat untapped resource and make people aware that we are interested in knowing that they have a video surveillance," Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said.

Grice was all for the idea. Hurd has now collected more than 40 different homes with cameras. He also knows which direction the cameras point, where they are located and how long video is recorded.

"We have no information whatsoever and then we find a camera and then we will solve up to 30 or 40 car break-ins based off that one camera," Hurd said.

Hurd is still looking to expand the list. If you are interested in getting your camera in the database, contact Hurd at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at (336) 242-2105.