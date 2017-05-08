× Burlington home, vehicles hit by bullets in drive-by shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A home and multiple vehicles were struck by bullets this weekend in Burlington.

On Saturday at about 10:30 p.m., Burlington police came to a home in the 500 block of James Street because of a possible drive-by shooting, according to news release from Burlington police.

Officers met with the victim at the home and learned that at least three shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle. The home was hit by one bullet.

Eight people were inside the home at the time and none were injured.

On Sunday at about 2 p.m., Burlington police again came to the 500 block of James Street and learned that multiple vehicles were struck by bullets during the Saturday night shooting, the release said. None of the vehicles that were shot were occupied.

There are no suspects at this time, the release said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.