10-year-old survives nearly 9-foot alligator attack by prying open its jaws

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old Florida girl survived an alligator attack by prying open its jaws to get her leg free.

The girl was sitting in 2-foot-deep water at local park around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when the attack happened, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Four family members were nearby when the 8-foot, 9-inch gator bit the girl’s calf and knee.

Somehow, the little girl was able to pry open the gator’s jaws to get her leg free. A lifeguard was on duty and helped treat the girl before she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gator was trapped shortly after the attack and the park’s waterfront area will be closed throughout the week out of “an abundance of caution.”