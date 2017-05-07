× Police looking for suspects accused of robbing Greensboro business at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for two men accused of stealing merchandise from a Greensboro business at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the crime at Cellular Sales, Inc. at 4002 Elton Way shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two armed suspects entered the store with handguns and left on foot headed north with the merchandise, Greensboro police said in a press release. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black masks and black backpacks. No physical descriptions were given.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.