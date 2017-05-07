× North Carolina State student dead after driver loses control and crashes into tree

RALEIGH, N.C. — One North Carolina State University student is dead after a crash that occurred in Wake County Sunday morning, according to WTVD.

Troopers said it happened around 3:45 a.m. on Penny Road and Deerview Drive.

Authorities said James Randall Thomas, 21, was traveling west on SR 1379 when it lost control in a curve, ran off the roadway to the right, struck a tree, and then overturned.

Cheyanne Nicole Hass, 22, was unrestrained in the back seat and was ejected from the car.

She was pronounced dead on scene by Wake County Paramedics. Sources said she was set to graduate NC State on May 13 and go on to attend Duke University.

Thomas was transported to Wake Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

A third passenger, Mason Andrew Lanier, 21, was also was transported to Wake Medical Center with serious injuries.

Authoirities said speed and alcohol are both factors in the incident.