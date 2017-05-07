× Man accused of pulling gun on North Carolina officer, leading police on chase

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly pulling out a gun and fleeing from police in Durham on Sunday morning, according to WTVD.

Police say that they arrived at the scene with EMS at about 9 p.m. where they found Gerald Dwight Kessel, 53, of Morrisville, unconscious with his foot on the brake in the car, which was still in “drive.”

An officer reached in from the driver’s side to put the car in park. Kessel woke up and the officer asked him to step out. That’s when Kessel allegedly pulled out a gun.

The officer safely removed the handgun, but Kessel managed to flee the scene. He was later caught and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony for fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, manning a vehicle for selling narcotics, and various traffic offenses. The officer was not injured.