Greensboro intersection closed in both directions after crash with injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro officials said late Sunday morning that the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive is closed in both directions due to a crash injuries.

There is no word on when the intersection will reopen, the extent of the injuries, the names of the people involved or the cause of the crash.

Drivers are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.