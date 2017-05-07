× Former soldier charged in North Carolina service dog’s shooting death is found dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – A former soldier accused of tying her service dog to a tree and fatally shooting the animal has been found dead.

WCSH reported that Marinna Rollins was found dead at her home in Fayetteville early Sunday morning. She was 23 at the time of her arrest last month.

Rollins and her then-boyfriend Jerren Heng took the gray-and-white male pit bull named Camboui to an unknown wooded area on April 16 or 17, according to WTVD.

When they got there, Rollins tied the dog to a tree and then shot her pet in the head with a rifle. Heng videotaped the incident.

She shot him five times, according to a police report. Heng was heard on the video asking Rollins to let him shoot the dog, too.

He then shot the dog five times in rapid succession, an act also seen on the video. Rollins then dragged the dog to a shallow grave and spoke to him, according to the report and video.

Rollins had a court date planned for May 16 on felony charges of animal cruelty and conspiracy. Her former boyfriend faces those same charges.

Rollins had been stationed at Fort Bragg, but ended her military service in January, according to WNCN.