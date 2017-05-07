Crews from the Piedmont help contain massive wildfire in Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. -- Brandon Price hauled a man-sized bag into his back seat before the long road trip ahead of him.

"I'm not a real light packer, but with these kind of incidents you have to assume that you might be stuck down there for two or three weeks," Price said.

Armed with a GPS, extra fire-resistant clothes and more, he's meeting with the rest of his team with Atlantic Wildfire Resource down in southern Georgia.

"It's certainly the biggest incident Atlantic Wildfire Resources has sent an engine to," he said.

Officials at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge say on April 6th, a single lightning strike sparked a wildfire that's ravaged more than 130,000 acres of swamp land.

Three members of Price's team have been helping for about two weeks, using a truck to transport water and snuff out lingering fires.

"They like being in the outdoors, they have a drive to help the community and there's obviously a lot of natural resources that we get to witness as well as protect," Price said.

The Atlantic Wildfire Resource mainly works with cities and towns to help them do controlled burns, doing a job three weeks ago in Pleasant Garden. They do this to promote a healthy vegetation cycle in the area, but also to prevent wildfires.

"Fire is a historic process that's been happening there for maybe hundreds or thousands of years," Price said. "The refuge recognizes that, they routinely do prescribed burns."

He says the techniques used between controlled burns and wildfire containment are very similar.

The fire is only 12 percent contained as of this weekend, with more than 530 people working on containment and also controlling structure fires in the area.

79 people were evacuated from St. George Georgia, right next to the boarder of Florida, as the fire continues to move east.