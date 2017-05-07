× Bar opens in Winston-Salem for police, firefighters, EMS and military members

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A bar has opened in Winston-Salem for firefighters, police officers, first-responders and military members to enjoy on their days off.

Kelly Days recently opened at 700 N. Main St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

Kelly Jernigan, a Winston-Salem fire captain, said she wanted to open the business as a way for police, firefighters, EMS workers and military members to support each other.

Jernigan told FOX8 while the bar is for firefighters, military members, police and EMS, her business is open to the public as well.

Jernigan said the name of the bar comes from the occasional days off police, firefighters and EMS workers get to control budget destroying overtime.