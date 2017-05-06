Tickets now on sale for NC’s ‘Land of Oz’ theme park, ‘follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy herself’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — North Carolina’s former “Land of Oz” theme park is open for a limited time in June and tickets are now on sale.

The park will be open every Friday during the month of June for guests to explore and journey down the yellow brick road. That’s June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

The theme park is located in Beech Mountain on the western part of the state and operated from 1970 to 1980.

When Oz was open year-round, tourists could explore Dorothy’s farmhouse, meet their favorite characters from the movie and participate in a hot air balloon ride.

As part of the tours, visitors can join Dorothy and friends on a journey down the yellow brick road.

“These summer tours are unique because guests get to follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy herself, interacting with her the entire time - they also get the opportunity to partake as a character if they choose to,” said Sean Barrett with the park, in a statement to FOX8. “It is a completely different experience from our Autumn at Oz event and it should not be missed!”

Children and adults will be enchanted as they go on a magical trip over the rainbow and through The Land of Oz, according to the website.

Watauga Lake Magazine reported that the park had 400,000 visitors during its first summer in 1970. It was once the second most popular tourist park on the eastern side of the country.

Emerald Mountain Broker Cynthia Keller provided different reasons on Emerald Mountain’s website on why the business may have semi-closed.

The owner died shortly before opening and “changing times, economics, liabilities, maintenance, and other interests of its owners, along with the lack of change at OZ, took their toll on the park,” she wrote.

Tickets are on sale now through June. Visit the park’s website for more details.

The 24th annual Autumn in Oz Festival will be held Sept. 8–10.