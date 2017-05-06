Parts of moutains near Tenn.-North Carolina line see 6 inches of snow during rare May snowfall

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Parts of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line saw multiple inches of snow on Saturday during a rare May snowfall.

WBIR reported that higher elevations of the Smokies are seeing snow as temperatures shift in the area. Mt. LeConte saw half a foot.

LeConte is more than 6,500 feet and in the Great Smoky Mountains just behind Gatlinburg, which is lower and milder.

Temperatures started creeping below freezing on Friday night and the sleet transformed into snow, according to the TV station.

Here in the Piedmont, below normal temperatures will be in the forecast for the next five to seven days.

Normal highs for this time of the year are in the 70s, but on Sunday afternoon, highs will only be in the mid to upper-60s.

Skies will be clear on Monday morning with lows around 40 degrees. It’s possible a few rural locations could see lows in the upper-30s.