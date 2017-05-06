× More than 1,700 people in High Point without power after tree falls on power line

HIGH POINT, N.C. – More than 1,700 people in High Point are without power after a tree fell and hit a power line.

The tree fell in the 2300 block of Gordon Road on Saturday, according to High Point police communications.

Traffic signals are also out on Eastchester Drive to the Interstate 74 Bypass

Officers ask drivers treat the outage areas like a four way stop until power is restored.

More than 100 people have called reporting the outage.

There is no current word on when power may be restored.