× Man starts fire to scare off opossums, burns down house instead

LANCASTER, Pa. – A man trying to scare off opossums started a fire that destroyed his home, according to Lancaster Online.

The man started a fire in his backyard to scare away the animals, but the blaze caused $50,000 in damage to his Pennsylvania home.

“Unfortunately for him the exterior of the residence was made of wood, and the fire got out of control and spread to the residence,” Lt. Carl Everhart, assistant fire marshal in Lancaster, Penn., told the paper.

Three people were displaced from the damage caused by the fire and one firefighter had to be treated for a minor shoulder injury.

The man used charcoal lighter fluid and leaves from his backyard to start the fire, which has been ruled accidental.