Gander Mountain files bankruptcy, all locations to close nationwide

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gander Mountain has officially announced the nationwide closure of all their locations.

The hunting, fishing and outdoor apparel and product retailer announced online that it will host a total liquidation sale due to the closings.

Gander Mountain has 126 stores in 26 states. There are locations in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Mooresville.

Gander Mountain and Overton’s were acquired this week by Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Gander Mountain filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March and began the work to restructure the company.

Their website says gift cards will only be accepted until May 18.

It is unclear at this time when the stores will close.