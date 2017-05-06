× Cast of ‘Happy Days’ reunite to celebrate life of Erin Moran, who recently died from cancer complications

The cast of “Happy Days” gathered to remember actress Erin Moran on Wednesday.

Scott Baio, who played Chachi Arcola, the love interest of Moran’s character, Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days,” tweeted a group photo of castmates Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Cathy Silvers and Don Most.

The photo was captioned, “Celebrating the life of #ErinMoran #HappyDaysFamily.”

Howard recently spoke out about the loss of his on-screen sister saying he had “no idea” she was sick.

“It’s been a rough time,” Howard said on “The Talk.” “The Erin event really did hit hard. I had no idea she was ill whatsoever. She was always the kid on the set, in a way. When I think of her then, which is how I choose to think of her, she was this feisty, spirited little girl.”

Moran died on April 22 from complications of cancer.