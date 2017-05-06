× 2 men face charges in connection to Amber Alert of Forsyth County teen

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Two men have been arrested in the Amber Alert of a 15-year-old Forsyth County girl who was found safe on Friday.

Joffee Lee Cutler, 20 of Cameron, N.C. and Deshawn Dante Townes, 24, of Sanford, N.C. face charges in connection to the disappearance of Cassidy Ann Bottoms.

Forsyth County deputies on Wednesday started investigating a report that Bottoms left the 800 block of Old Hollow Road with two men.

Deputies were unable to determine if the disappearance was consensual, by threat or intimidation or by force and an Amber Alert was issued.

Police found Bottoms on Friday evening by in an abandoned house in Sanford, N.C. She has since been returned to her family.

Cutler faces charges of statutory rape, kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was jailed in Forsyth County under a $250,000 secured bond.

Townes was charged with one count of felonious restraint and released on a written promise to appear in court on May 25, which is the court date for both suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.