Winston-Salem police release bodycam video of arrest that became viral video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police on Friday released their body camera video of an arrest that went viral on Facebook Wednesday.

The arrest happened at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on Motor Road near Old Walkertown Road.

The viral video was recorded by witness Da'ton Edwards and shows 24-year-old TeKara Williams, who was pulled over for driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone.

In the video, you can hear the officer, identified by police as Officer J.C. Carter, saying she is being uncooperative.

Williams says the officer asked for the keys to the car she was driving, which she said belonged to her grandfather. Williams refused to give the officer the keys.

“He asked for them and I told him no, and told him why, because it’s my grandfather’s car,” Williams told FOX8.

Williams was then taken out of the car, taken to the ground and arrested.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Barry Rountree said at a news conference Friday while releasing the bodycam video that Carter remained calm and collected while Williams yelled and cursed throughout the stop.

In the bodycam video, Carter explains to Williams that he needs her keys for his safety prior to removing the license tag from the vehicle.

Rountree said there was a pickup order for the car Williams was driving because it didn't have proper registration/insurance.