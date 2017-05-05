× Watch out! North Carolina coast seeing spike in jellyfish, man-of-wars

WILMINGTON N.C. – A number of Portuguese man o’ war have washed up on a North Carolina beach, according to the Star News of Wilmington.

Water Rescue Chief Bob Ludwig told the paper he’s seen more man-of-war sightings than usual at Oak Island.

There haven’t been many complaints though, because not a lot of people are at the beach due to still-chilly ocean waters.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources issued an alert last Friday for man-of-wars, which have venomous tentacles that deliver a painful sting.

Jeff Owen, part superintendent at Fort Fisher State Recreation Area, said he has received reports of more cannonball jellies.